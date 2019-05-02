Winners of the Digital Lab Africa Pitch are

Digital Lab Africa (DLA), a springboard and incubation platform for African creatives in digital content, has announced the 10 winning projects of this year’s edition of the DLA accelerator programme.

Initiated by the Embassy of France and French Institute in South Africa (IFAS), DLA is managed by the South African technology hub Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, with support from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

From among 500 applications from over 30 sub-Saharan countries, 10 creatives from countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mali and Ghana were selected. These individuals stood out in the selection committee interviews based on their talent, creativity and ability to motivate their ideas.

Each of the 10 winners receive a R42,000 cash prize and a tailored-made incubation programme to accelerate their project development. This includes mentorship by French & sub-Saharan creative industries experts, a residence period in France within a digital cluster/hub, and participation at industry events in France and/or in sub-Saharan African region.

Furthermore, following a period of public online voting, the DLA Audience Award has been awarded to Justus Macharia from Kenya for his work titled BABA. With 501 votes out of 3329 in total, Macharia’s prize includes an invitation to one of the DLA industry events in France or in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The winners by category are:

* Animation: Ringa Mzansi by Lwazi Msipha (South Africa) and Uzi by Naddya Adhiambo Oluoch-Olunya (Kenya).

* Web creation: Cartographie des Regions Musicales du Mali by Tiécoura N’Daou (Mali) and Re/member your descendants by Xabiso Vili (South Africa).

* Digital Music: Swaggify by Marvin Madyara (Zimbabwe) and Sunkambe by Shaka Ramulifho (South Africa).

* Virtual reality: Trvlr by Komborerai Chapfika (Zimbabwe) and The Afrocyborg VR Film Collective by Shmerah Passchier & The Afrocyborg Collective (South Africa).

* Video game: Mancala Plus by Setriakor Nyomi (Ghana) and Precious Cargo by Simone Beneke-Graham, Shannon Bennetts, Rowan Brough & Niall Graham (South Africa).