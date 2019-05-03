Digital Strategist

Highly creative, analytical and pragmatic-Digital Content Strategist to be based in Cape Town. You will be responsible for conceptualizing, creating and overseeing the implementation of digital content strategies for new & existing clients. You will remain heavily involved throughout the project life cycle.
Responsibilities:
- Devise digital content strategies for clients to help them achieve goals
- Interact with clients, gain an in-depth understanding of their businesses and present solutions
- Interact with the production team to ensure that what is produced is in line with the initial vision
- Spot opportunities and stay on top of trends