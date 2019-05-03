HEAD: BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AND SPATIAL APPLICATIONS

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. In line with the City’s corporate employment equity and diversity strategy, equity policy, plan and targets, preference will be given to suitably qualified candidates from the designated groups.

CORPORATE SERVICES

– INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

HEAD: BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AND SPATIAL APPLICATIONS

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R906 833 PER ANNUM

– REF.: CS 44/19

This is a re-advertisement of Ref. CS 104/18; applicants who applied previously need not re-apply.

Requirements:

– A Bachelor’s degree/Bachelor of Technology with a focus on IT

– Seasoned experience in the business intelligence and spatial applications software development environment

– Proven track record of project management success

– Working knowledge of GIS software development environments, e.g. ESRI.

Key Performance Areas:

– Provide senior managerial leadership for spatial applications, software vision and the development of GIS software products

– Keep abreast of business intelligence industry trends

– Plan and direct the activities of the technical team leads, developers and specialists in the unit

– Establish and maintain good working relationships with other IT units and clients

– Ensure that the unit manages projects efficiently

– Ensure IT governance and best practices are adhered to.

CLOSING DATE: 17 MAY 2019

Please apply (email address)/careers (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants), unless otherwise stated.

– Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

– Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

– Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

– Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

– No late applications will be considered.

– If no notification of appointment is received within 3 months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position