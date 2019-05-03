iOS Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT: A progressive tech company seeks a skilled iOS Developer to work remotely and help design and maintain software apps. Your role will involve gathering user requests to enhance features, conduct system tests, troubleshooting and correct software defects. Other duties will include project documentation, creating customer software manuals and developing prototypes for new software technologies. You require a BS/MS Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or related field or equivalent experience, be skilled in iOS, Apple, UI Automation, Swift and Objective-C. DUTIES: Maintain and extend existing development activities.

Work with customers to determine project requirements.

Design software to fulfil customer requirements.

Develop software from requirements and specifications.

Find and repair software defects; unit testing, UI automation testing.

Stay abreast with the latest Apple and iOS standards and guidelines.

Documentation. REQUIREMENTS: Qualification – BS/MS Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field, or equivalent experience. Experience/Skills – iOS

Apple

UI Automation

Swift

Objective-C. ATTRIBUTES Excellent written and oral communication skills (English).

Able to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities.

Can focus on deadlines and deliverables.

Able to think abstrac