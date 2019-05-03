Senior Software Engineer

Cape Town based global cosmetic manufacturing company is looking for a Senior Software Engineer who is keen to join a niche and collaborative systems development team, to help build their web-based ERP platform and websites. You will work closely with the company’s technical lead and the business owners in order to build a complete feature across the whole stack.

Minimum Requirements

– Relevant completed degree

– Minimum 5 – 10+ years software experience including a broad range of software technologies

– Ability/ willingness to learn/ use Ruby on Rails (on their backend)

– Solid experience with modern web frameworks is not negotiable

– Knowledge of JQuery, Bootstrap and SASS + React (and Redux)

– Interest in building mobile solutions using React and Cordova

– Innate ability to solve complex problems with simple solutions

Should you meet the requirements, please contact (email address)

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

