Analyst Developer (Java) REF HE

We currently have a permanent role available for a Analyst Developer (Java) based in Cape Town. Job Purpose:The Analyst Developer (Java) Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements. Makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.Output/Core Tasks:• Analysis of change requests received• Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes• Design prototypes for change requests• Maintain existing programmes according to change requests• Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications• Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness• Test Interfaces to other systems• Debugging of programs• Provide test information to Testers• Document changes implemented and programs• Updates of data model documentation• Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)• Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems• Provision of user guides / training material to production support team• Provide hands-on training for own system when on boarding new team members• Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)• Investigate errors / bugs in production• Provide mentorship to less experienced employeesRole Requirements:Qualifications:• Relevant Computer Science degree or diplomaKnowledge:• Understanding of the SDLC Methodology• Relevant program languages• Java Full stack• Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques• Impact Analysis Techniques• Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards• Understanding of Project Management Principles• Understanding the Deployment Process in the Development Phase• High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology (Automation)• Exposure to Agile Methodology will be advantageous.Experience:• Minimum of 4 years’ experience within application development in Java• Minimum 3 years working experience in J2EE• Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service• A solid understanding of Object-Orientation• At least 4 years IT experiencePlease note that only applicable candidates will be contacted.

