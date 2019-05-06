Analyst Developer (Java)

Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.Experience & Qualifications:
- Relevant Computer Science degree or diploma
- Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
- Java Certification will be advantageous
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience within application development in Java
- Minimum 3 years working experience in J2EE
- Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service
- A solid understanding of Object-Orientation
- UML experience will be an advantage
- Experience with Web Services will be an advantage
- Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM WebSphere, IBM MQ Series, Eclipse or WebSphere Application Developer
- Relational Database experience (Experience with SQL Server development will be an advantage.)
- Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.
- Experience in working with life insurance financial applications (Recommended)
- Financial Services knowledge (Recommended)
- At least 4 years IT experience
- Exposure to GIT, Gradle, Nexus and JIRA will be advantageous
Role/Responsibilities:
- Analysis of change requests received
- Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
- Design prototypes for change requests
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of programs
- Provide test information to Testers
- Document changes implemented and programs
- Updates of data model documentation
- Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (Functional)
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Provision of user guides / training material to production support team.
- Provide hands-on training for own system when on boarding new team members.
- Provide standby / support (If and when applicable)
- Investigate errors / bugs in production
- Provide mentorship to less experienced employees.
Knowledge:
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Relevant program languages
- Java Full stack
- Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
- Impact Analysis Techniques
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- Understanding of Project Management Principles
- Understanding the Deployment Process in the Development Phase
- High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology (Automation)
- Exposure to Agile Methodology will be advantageous
Competencies:
- Strong analytical & numerical ability
- Problem solving skills
- Conceptual thinker
- Good communication / interpersonal skills
- Action / results orientation
- Quality orientation
- Knowledge seeking / learning orientation