Analyst Developer (Java)

May 6, 2019

Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.Experience & Qualifications:

  • Relevant Computer Science degree or diploma
  • Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
  • Java Certification will be advantageous
  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience within application development in Java
  • Minimum 3 years working experience in J2EE
  • Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service
  • A solid understanding of Object-Orientation
  • UML experience will be an advantage
  • Experience with Web Services will be an advantage
  • Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM WebSphere, IBM MQ Series, Eclipse or WebSphere Application Developer
  • Relational Database experience (Experience with SQL Server development will be an advantage.)
  • Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.
  • Experience in working with life insurance financial applications (Recommended)
  • Financial Services knowledge (Recommended)
  • At least 4 years IT experience
  • Exposure to GIT, Gradle, Nexus and JIRA will be advantageous

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Analysis of change requests received
  • Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
  • Design prototypes for change requests
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Debugging of programs
  • Provide test information to Testers
  • Document changes implemented and programs
  • Updates of data model documentation
  • Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (Functional)
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Provision of user guides / training material to production support team.
  • Provide hands-on training for own system when on boarding new team members.
  • Provide standby / support (If and when applicable)
  • Investigate errors / bugs in production
  • Provide mentorship to less experienced employees.

Knowledge:

  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
  • Relevant program languages
  • Java Full stack
  • Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
  • Impact Analysis Techniques
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
  • Understanding of Project Management Principles
  • Understanding the Deployment Process in the Development Phase
  • High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology (Automation)
  • Exposure to Agile Methodology will be advantageous

Competencies:

  • Strong analytical & numerical ability
  • Problem solving skills
  • Conceptual thinker
  • Good communication / interpersonal skills
  • Action / results orientation
  • Quality orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Learn more/Apply for this position