Analyst Developer (Java)

Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.Experience & Qualifications:

Relevant Computer Science degree or diploma

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

Java Certification will be advantageous

Minimum of 4 years’ experience within application development in Java

Minimum 3 years working experience in J2EE

Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service

A solid understanding of Object-Orientation

UML experience will be an advantage

Experience with Web Services will be an advantage

Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM WebSphere, IBM MQ Series, Eclipse or WebSphere Application Developer

Relational Database experience (Experience with SQL Server development will be an advantage.)

Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.

Experience in working with life insurance financial applications (Recommended)

Financial Services knowledge (Recommended)

At least 4 years IT experience

Exposure to GIT, Gradle, Nexus and JIRA will be advantageous

Role/Responsibilities:

Analysis of change requests received

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

Design prototypes for change requests

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Provide test information to Testers

Document changes implemented and programs

Updates of data model documentation

Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (Functional)

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provision of user guides / training material to production support team.

Provide hands-on training for own system when on boarding new team members.

Provide standby / support (If and when applicable)

Investigate errors / bugs in production

Provide mentorship to less experienced employees.

Knowledge:

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Relevant program languages

Java Full stack

Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques

Impact Analysis Techniques

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Understanding of Project Management Principles

Understanding the Deployment Process in the Development Phase

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology (Automation)

Exposure to Agile Methodology will be advantageous

Competencies:

Strong analytical & numerical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Good communication / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

