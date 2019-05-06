Data Engineer

– Design and develop data feeds from an on-premise environment into a

datalake environment in an AWS cloud environment

– Establishments functional and non-functional requirements around the

feeds

– Work with the Business Unit owners and integration teams to design the processes for managing and monitoring the feeds to client standards

– Work with the integration team to build and test the feed components

– Design and develop programmatic transformations of the data to correctly

partition it, format it and validate or correct its data quality

– Establish the functional and non-functional requirements for

formatting and validating the data feeds

– Design processes appropriate to high volume data feeds for managing

and monitoring the feeds to client standards

– Build and test the formatting and validation transformation

components

– Design and develop programmatic transformation, combinations and

calculations to populate complex datamarts based on feeds from the

datalake

– Establish requirements that a datamart should support

– Design the target data model, the transformations and the feeds,

appropriate to high volume data flows, required to populate the datamarts

– Build and test the target data model, the transformations and the feed

required to populate the datamarts

– Provide operational support to datafeeds and datamarts

– Identity and perform maintenance on the feeds as appropriate

– Work with the front-line support team and operations to support the feeds

in production

– Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datalake data feeds

– Specify infrastructure requirements for feed and work with operations team to implement those requirements and deploy the solution and future updates

– Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datamarts, their user

interfaces and the feeds required to populated them

– Specify infrastructure required to develop and operate datamarts

– Specify infrstructure in term of front-end tools required to exploit the

datamarts for end-user and work with front end team to deploy a complete solution for the user

Skills:

– Talend

– AWS: EMR, EC2, S3

– Python

– PySpark or Spark

– Business Intelligence data modelling

– SQL

– NoSQL

