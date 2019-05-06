Development Team Lead

Introduction

– We are looking for a dynamic Development Team lead to manage the Microsoft Tech stack dev team based in Port Elizabeth. We are looking for a self-starting individual who can plan and accomplish deliverables. Your duties will revolve around managing development resources to achieve planned work packages and engaging with BA’s to deliver solutions to client challenges. You will be involved in planning and spec sessions as well as improvement of our internal technical processes and procedures. To be successful in this role, you need extensive Development knowledge and understand business requirements as well as the drive to get things done right

Job Functions

– Information Technology,Management,Software Development

Specifications

– Contribute to application design and technical documentation

– Provide technical guidance to the team

– Manage software development to specification & timelines

– Maintain and improve existing solutions

– Ensure software is developed to quality standards

– Maintain development SOPs

– Execute technical investigations

– High level of analytical & problem-solving skills

– Possess exceptional verbal and written communication skills

– Exceptional Development Experience (C#, ASP.NET, MVC, Azure)

– A passion for solving complex business problems

– Logical out of the box thinker

Skills Requirements:

– Tertiary qualification in Computer Science

– Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Senior Development role on the Microsoft stack

– Minimum 2 years’ lead experience in Development role

– Strong Development Experience (C#, ASP.NET…)

– Strong SQL Experience (Database Design, Queries, Stored Procs…)

– Strong OO Programming Experience

– Extensive Project management in IS environment

– Experience in the application of Prince II and Agile/Scrum methodology and related artifacts

– Deliverable management

– Resource management including HR matters

– Extensive experience in managing project performance against SLA

– Solid understanding of project finances, including Budget Control

– Ability to work as part of a team, manage team, interdependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality

– SELF STARTER.

Beneficial Skills:

– Web Technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery, Knockout JS, SOAP Web Services, REST…)

– Open Edge Progress

– Report writing (Crystal, SSRS)

– MVC, Angular

– MCP Exam(s)

– Mobile Development Experience

– BI Experience

– Team Services, SVN, GIT

Required Behavioural Traits:

– Meticulous attention to detail

– Driven to deliver quality work

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– Self-disciplined and self-motivated with good time management

– Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Innovative and passionate about development

– Able to run with a given task

– Solutions driven

