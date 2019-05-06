Java Developer Ref: JDS/ZR

Qualifications:• degree or diploma Computer Science• Honours or postgraduate degree preferred• Java CertificationKnowledge:• Understanding of the SDLC Methodology• Relevant program languages• Java Full stack• Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques• Impact Analysis Techniques• Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards• Understanding of Project Management Principles• Understanding the Deployment Process in the Development Phase• High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology (Automation)• Exposure to AGILE Methodology will be advantageousExperience• Min 4 years’ experience within application development in Java• Min 3 years working experience in J2EEMIn 4 years IT experience• Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service• Solid understanding of Object-Orientation• UML experience will be an advantage• Experience with Web Services will be an advantage• Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM WebSphere, IBM MQ Series, Eclipse or WebSphere Application Developer• Relational Database experience – SQL Server development • Experience with RCP development • Experience in working with life insurance financial applications • Financial Services knowledge • Exposure to GIT, Gradle, Nexus and JIRA will be advantageous.

Learn more/Apply for this position