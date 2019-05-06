.NET Developer

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Work on-site at corporate client as part of a mixed Realm Digital/Client team

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

– Unit-Test all codes for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability.

– Bug fixing and improving application performance.

– Continuously discover, evaluate, and maximise development efficiency.

– Adhere to company product methodology and processes (Agile/Scrum).

– Contribute to company product architecture.

– Produce quality code under the guidance of the Lead Developer.

– Taking part in any training and development opportunities the company provides.

– Staying up to date and implement critical changes to the development technologies used by the Company.

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCE

– Diploma/Degree in Software Development or similar

– .Net web development (MVC, WebAPI)

– Modern Javascript experience (eg ES6, AngularJS, Angular/Typescript, React, etc)

– HTML and CSS (Standard LESS, SCSS or has knowledge of compiled CSS)

– Ability to problem solve

– Basic IT hardware/software skills

– Good people skills

– Strong written and verbal communication

– Good attention to detail

