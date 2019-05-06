.NET Developer

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
– Work on-site at corporate client as part of a mixed Realm Digital/Client team
– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
– Unit-Test all codes for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability.
– Bug fixing and improving application performance.
– Continuously discover, evaluate, and maximise development efficiency.
– Adhere to company product methodology and processes (Agile/Scrum).
– Contribute to company product architecture.
– Produce quality code under the guidance of the Lead Developer.
– Taking part in any training and development opportunities the company provides.
– Staying up to date and implement critical changes to the development technologies used by the Company.
QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCE
– Diploma/Degree in Software Development or similar
– .Net web development (MVC, WebAPI)
– Modern Javascript experience (eg ES6, AngularJS, Angular/Typescript, React, etc)
– HTML and CSS (Standard LESS, SCSS or has knowledge of compiled CSS)
– Ability to problem solve
– Basic IT hardware/software skills
– Good people skills
– Strong written and verbal communication
– Good attention to detail