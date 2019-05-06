PHP Developer

Our Client is currently looking for a PHP Developer to develop and maintain PHP web-based

applications.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

– Unit-Test all codes for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability

– Bug fixing and improving application performance

– Continuously discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency

– Adhere to company product methodology and processes

– Contribute to company product architecture

– Produce quality code under the guidance of the Lead Developer

– Taking part in any training and development opportunities the company provides

– Staying up to date and implement critical changes to the development technologies used by the company

Skills and experience

– Extensive experience in modern PHP development (deep knowledge of Silex, Symfony, Laravel etc advantageous)

– Proficiency in modern Javascript

– HTML and CSS (Standard LESS, SCSS or has knowledge of compiled CSS)

– Ability to problem-solve

– Basic IT Hardware/software skills

– Good people skills

– Strong written and verbal communication

– Good attention to detail

– Additional skills that will impress us:

– Webpackm Gulp, Grunt or similar

– TypeScript or other transpiled JS

– Google Suite (Docs, Sheets, Forms)

Learn more/Apply for this position