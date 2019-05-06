Our Client is currently looking for a PHP Developer to develop and maintain PHP web-based
applications.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
– Unit-Test all codes for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability
– Bug fixing and improving application performance
– Continuously discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency
– Adhere to company product methodology and processes
– Contribute to company product architecture
– Produce quality code under the guidance of the Lead Developer
– Taking part in any training and development opportunities the company provides
– Staying up to date and implement critical changes to the development technologies used by the company
Skills and experience
– Extensive experience in modern PHP development (deep knowledge of Silex, Symfony, Laravel etc advantageous)
– Proficiency in modern Javascript
– HTML and CSS (Standard LESS, SCSS or has knowledge of compiled CSS)
– Ability to problem-solve
– Basic IT Hardware/software skills
– Good people skills
– Strong written and verbal communication
– Good attention to detail
– Additional skills that will impress us:
– Webpackm Gulp, Grunt or similar
– TypeScript or other transpiled JS
– Google Suite (Docs, Sheets, Forms)