Rush partners with GeekFest

E-sport event Rush, taking place on 28, 29 and 30 June 2019 at the Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, is partnering with the GeekFest expo.

“Rush is excited to be collaborating with GeekFest. The audience that comes to Rush will definitely find something interesting at GeekFest, and in the same way, those pop culture enthusiasts that come to GeekFest will be excited to experience a variety of live esports events all under one roof,” says Michael James, senior project manager at Rush.

“The partnering of these two South African-born events is an exciting alliance because, as exposure for this type of gaming and entertainment grows, so does the sector; meaning that local fans can continue to expect bigger and better offerings as the events and gaming community evolve. Local collaboration is key as it enables fans of both events to have a more interactive experience at the same venue,” comments Lauren Das Neves, marketing manager at Rush.

Richard Harman of Dark Carnival and GeekFest SA, adds: “GeekFest is proud to announce our partnership with Rush this year. We truly believe the synergy will bring a whole new dynamic to both events and cater to all fans of Geekdom.”

Tournament registrations and details of what games will be hosted at Rush will be announced on Friday 17 May.