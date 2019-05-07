3D augmented reality measures carry-on bags

easyJet has become the first UK airline to offer a feature on its app which enables customers to use 3D augmented reality to scan their cabin bag to check its size before they travel to the airport.

The new technology has been introduced to offer customers an easy way to check their hand luggage dimensions to give them peace of mind before they travel to the airport.

The new app feature, which uses Apple’s ARKit 2 technology, is available on iOS initially and sits on easyJet’s app. It uses augmented reality technology combined with customers’ smart phone cameras (iPhone 6S onwards). The scan itself provides an on-screen 3D box which when combined with the phone’s camera sizes the cabin bag and indicates whether it fits within the maximum dimensions.

Daniel Young, head of digital experience at easyJet, comments: “We are constantly on the search for ways to improve the travel experience we offer our customers when flying with us and this new technology is a perfect example of that.

“We continue to place innovation at the heart of our industry-leading mobile travel app to give our customers the tools they need to take stress away from the airport experience. Embracing this latest technology makes preparing for travel easy and fun.”

Cormac Reilly, vice-president and global head of Travel Partners Solutions, which developed the feature, says: “Audiences are increasingly demanding digital solutions, which improve their travel experience. We were therefore thrilled to support easyJet push the barrier of innovation once again.

“By incorporating this augmented reality feature in the app, easyJet will further reduce un-expected baggage queries on arrival. It is enhancements like this which have helped easyJet stand out as leaders in digital innovation and achieve the huge milestone of 30 million app downloads.”