Analyst Developer (Java)

May 7, 2019

Role Purpose:Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.Experience & Qualifications:

  • Relevant Computer Science degree or diploma
  • Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
  • Java Certification will be advantageous
  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience within application development in Java
  • Minimum 3 years working experience in J2EE
  • Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service
  • A solid understanding of Object-Orientation
  • UML experience will be an advantage
  • Experience with Web Services will be an advantage
  • Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM WebSphere, IBM MQ Series, Eclipse or WebSphere Application Developer
  • Relational Database experience (Experience with SQL Server development will be an advantage.)
  • Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.
  • Experience in working with life insurance financial applications (Recommended)
  • Financial Services knowledge (Recommended)
  • At least 4 years IT experience
  • Exposure to GIT, Gradle, Nexus and JIRA will be advantageous

