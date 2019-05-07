Analyst Developer (Java)

Role Purpose:Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.Experience & Qualifications:

Relevant Computer Science degree or diploma

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

Java Certification will be advantageous

Minimum of 4 years’ experience within application development in Java

Minimum 3 years working experience in J2EE

Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service

A solid understanding of Object-Orientation

UML experience will be an advantage

Experience with Web Services will be an advantage

Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM WebSphere, IBM MQ Series, Eclipse or WebSphere Application Developer

Relational Database experience (Experience with SQL Server development will be an advantage.)

Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.

Experience in working with life insurance financial applications (Recommended)

Financial Services knowledge (Recommended)

At least 4 years IT experience

Exposure to GIT, Gradle, Nexus and JIRA will be advantageous

