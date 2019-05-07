Analyst Developer (Java)

Role Purpose:Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.Experience & Qualifications:
- Relevant Computer Science degree or diploma
- Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
- Java Certification will be advantageous
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience within application development in Java
- Minimum 3 years working experience in J2EE
- Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service
- A solid understanding of Object-Orientation
- UML experience will be an advantage
- Experience with Web Services will be an advantage
- Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM WebSphere, IBM MQ Series, Eclipse or WebSphere Application Developer
- Relational Database experience (Experience with SQL Server development will be an advantage.)
- Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.
- Experience in working with life insurance financial applications (Recommended)
- Financial Services knowledge (Recommended)
- At least 4 years IT experience
- Exposure to GIT, Gradle, Nexus and JIRA will be advantageous