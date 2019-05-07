ANGULAR DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN, SOUTHERN SUBURBS)

Description: OUR CLIENT DEALING AND DEVELOPING SOFTWARE FOR THE RETAIL AND FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REQUIRES AN ANGULAR DEVELOPER IN CAPE TOWN, SOUTHERN SUBURBSPlease Note: If you do not fit the specification with the minimum requirements your application will not be accepted for this position. Shortlisted candidates may be required to complete an Assessment or Test to demonstrate your knowledge of this position.Requirements:

Matric Certificate and IT related Qualification

5+ years’ solid experience in Web Development

3+ years’ experience, Developing in Angular 5 or newer

Skills in HTML5, CSS, TypeScript, vanilla JavaScript, APIs’, is essential

Experience with testing tools Karma, Jasmine, Postman and Selenium

Knowledge in Java and/or Ruby advantageous

Applicants must reside in CAPE TOWN or surrounding area.

Only South African citizens, who are suitably qualified, live in the applicable area and meet the requirements of the position are eligible to apply for this vacancy.

