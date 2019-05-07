BT-SA achieves level 1 B-BBEE

Bridging Technologies SA (BT-SA) is has been accredited with level 1 B-BBEE (broad based black economic empowerment) in accordance with the ICT Amended Sector Codes.

BT-SA has dedicated the past 24 months to the transformation of its business to reflect a broader spectrum of management and ownership. The continuous emphasis on skills development, not only within the company but also within rural areas, benefited the entire community by giving unemployed learners skills and hands-on experience to be successful in the workplace.

“We are a proudly South African company and we have always embraced diversity. Transformation has been one of our goals and we’ve done all the hard work to achieve it. Our accreditation is a testament to that; being part of change in our country,” says Isaac Mophatlane, director of BT-SA.

The company aligns itself with BEE suppliers and will continue to invest in supplier and enterprise development programmes for up and coming SMMEs. As a designated group supplier, companies that partner with BT-SA as a service provider will also benefit again on their own B-BBEE score cards – ticking all the boxes.

“We are committed to working hard to maintain our rating and to build an inclusive and diverse business enabling us to compete with great success in the market,” Mophatlane adds.