Data Scientist

THE ROLE

A right-hand to CRM and performance marketing teams, this role is instrumental in maximising CLTV and ROI via analysis, strategy and execution. As a Data Science Engineer, you will conduct algorithmic research, plus design and build the optimization solutions for various CLTV and performance optimization initiatives. Your solutions will maximize customer value and retention. You will have the freedom to challenge our status-quo and help us define best practices for how we work.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

– Support, own and represent Data Science initiatives within the business, by establishing and maintaining expertise of the business area and the potential impact of requested changes

– Research, design and implement algorithms and innovative strategies for various initiatives including; personalization, recommendation, search, retention, lifetime value optimization and CRM

– Think abstractly and discover correlations between problems, methodologies, and solutions.

– Implement possible solutions, evaluate outcomes, and update research direction according to business goals and constraints

– Create business case documentation that shows how a project will benefit Superbalist in terms of its ROI

– Deliver value by creating functions, classes, and packages to automate processes and workflows for production deployment.

– Perform queries, aggregations, joins, and transformations using Spark, Hive, and Pig.

– Write code that your peers praise for its elegance and readability

– Communicate effectively with our marketing, engineering and data science teams and use agile processes

– Be accountable following a feature through its entire lifetime, from research and analysis to build, testing and deployment

– Manage data cleansing as necessary to improve customer data integrity within the business

– Implement new reporting tools to facilitate customer analysis and provide end user training, so affected users understand changes to the business

WHAT YOU WILL NEED

– A degree in computer science, applied mathematics, engineering, statistics or other similar quantitative field

– Professional / academic programming experience in R, Python, SAS, Java and strong knowledge of MySQL and Excel

– Experience in mathematical or algorithmic research and desire to work hands-on in analyzing and modeling large data sets

– Strong analytical and critical thinking skills and a demonstrated ability to find creative solutions to algorithmic problems

– Knowledge of graph theory, combinatorics and optimization methods

– Willingness to work with microservice architecture, distributed systems and RESTful APIs

– Knowledge of current trends in software design, architecture and web services

– Effective communication skills and ability to understand business requirements

– Strong commercial acumen, motivated by competition.

– Ability to work in fluid environment with changing priorities.

– Flexibility and multi-tasking are essential

PREFERRED SKILLS

– Knowledge of applied machine learning / data mining techniques

– Experience in the analysis of real data with the tools of Machine Learning (Hadoop / Spark)

– Experience with data visualization tools such as Tableau, D3.js, plotly/ggplot

PERKS

– The rare opportunity to change the market with what you build

– Sharp, motivated co-workers in fun, high-performance environment

– SA market leaders using best in class marketing methodologies.

– Working from home a few days a week

