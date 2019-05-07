Datacentrix attains Red Hat Advanced Solution Partner status

Datacentrix has reached Advanced Solution Partner status with Red Hat South Africa.

The partnership that has been just over a year in the making, says Graeme Dendy, service manager: converged solutions at Datacentrix. “The certification requirements for Red Hat’s Advanced level partnership are extremely stringent, and verify that not only does Datacentrix have the necessary established sales and engineer accreditations (32 and six respectively), but also that we have successful reference sites in place.”

The adoption of open source software is on the rise, Dendy explains, particularly within the enterprise space. This statement is backed by Snyk’s “The State of Open Source Security Report: 2019”, which cites the examples of Red Hat’s acquisition by IBM and Microsoft’s purchase of GitHub in 2018 as proof that “open source software is becoming the foundation for the modern enterprise”.

“Locally, we are seeing increasing numbers of clients moving more workflows on to the Red Hat environment than ever before, as well as greater adoption of containerisation and automation,” Dendy adds. “Our appointment as an Advanced level Red Hat partner means that Datacentrix has not only consistently met sales targets and expectations as defined by Red Hat, we also now have access to a number of benefits, including access to Red Hat EMEA’s technical pre-sales team as well as preferential pricing.”

Looking ahead, he states, Datacentrix is aims to reach Premier Level Red Hat partnership, and the company is already working on its required certifications.