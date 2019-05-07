Datatec expects higher earnings

Datatec expects its underlying earnings per share for the year ended 28 February 2018 will be 6.6 US cents, 12.2 US cents higher than the 5.6 US cents underlying loss per share reported in FY18 and 23.8 US cents higher than the 17.2 US cents underlying loss per share from continuing operations reported in FY18.

In a trading statement released today, the group reveals that headline earnings per share will be 0.7 US cents, 19.8 US cents higher than the 19.1 US cents headline loss per share reported in FY18 and 30.6 US cents higher than the 29.9 US cents headline loss per share from continuing operations reported in FY18.

Earnings per share will be 5.5 US cents,15.0 US cents and 73% lower than the 20.5 US cents reported in FY18, as a result of the profit generated on sale of the Disposal Group (Westcon Americas and Logicalis SMC) in FY18. Earnings per share from continuing operations will be 0.6 US cents, 53.9 US cents higher than the 53.3 US cents loss per share from continuing operations reported in FY18.

The year over year increase in underlying earnings per share and headline earnings per share is primarily as a result of the very good progress made in reshaping Westcon International combined with continuing improved performance in Logicalis and Analysys Mason.

During the prior year (FY18), the group completed the sale of Westcon Americas to SYNNEX and the sale of Logicalis SMC. The earnings of the Disposal Group for the first half of FY18 are included in the underlying earnings per share and headline earnings per share for FY18. On a directly comparable continuing basis, the year over year improvement in underlying* earnings per share and headline earnings per share is even more notable.