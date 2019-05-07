Experian SA acquires Compuscan, Scoresharp

Experian completed its historic acquisition of Compuscan and Scoresharp on 1 May 2019.

Enhanced innovation, product and service capabilities will be deployed across the region, building on Compuscan’s presence in six sub-Saharan African countries and both companies’ existing South African footprints.

To deliver this goal, Experian has committed to spend at least R120-million on technological enhancements, establishing South Africa as an investment hub.

The acquisition will extend the services offered to clients of both companies. Compuscan and Scoresharp’s analytics, scores and data quality will further strengthen Experian’s core bureau data and decisioning software, while Experian’s global technology capabilities and complex Business information will add depth and breadth to Compuscan and Scoresharp’s services.

Compuscan founder and chief executive Remo Lenisa takes on a new role as chief executive of the joint organisation, alongside a combined leadership team.

Charles Butterworth, MD of Experian UK&I and EMEA, comments: “This is a major achievement for Experian in the South African market and the wider Africa region and demonstrates our commitment to economic development. South Africa is a vital hub for our regional strategy and this acquisition is just one of the investments we’ve made to build our presence here. Together with Compuscan and Scoresharp we are in a position to deliver a new world of opportunities for both our clients and our people by expanding both companies’ successes across Africa.”

Lenisa adds: “We are bringing together the best of both organisations to create a single, powerful, customer-centric business. Compuscan and Scoresharp bring analytical scale, relationships and expertise, alongside advanced bureau technology and data quality. Experian brings global experience, technology and innovation, with digital capabilities, machine learning and software.

“All three organisations are deeply committed to the importance of quality, accurate and reliable data. I am excited by the opportunity for the newly combined organisation to bring new innovations to market at a faster scale, enabled by our shared bureau data.”