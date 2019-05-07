Front-End Developer – 3+ years experience

Front-End Developer

Job Title – Front-End Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Stellenbosch, Cape Town

About the Client:

Would you like to join a forward thinking company with a fantastic development team? Does working for an internationally recognized leading innovator and global supplier of communication solutions interest you? How about working in the secretive sector of governments and the legal field? If these challenge sound fun, then read on!

As their Front-End Developer you will be:

Developing new user-facing features

Building reusable code and libraries for future use

Ensure the technical feasibility of designs

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability

Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

BSc Computer Science, BEng or equivalent qualification + 2 years minimum experience in developing user interfaces

Experience with backend server development

Experience with Java

Strong programming skills

Analytical and troubleshooting skills

Beneficial

Experience in designing user interfaces and user experience

Experience in web development and modern JavaScript frameworks (Vue.js React.js, Angular.js)

Experience with Spring Framework

Relational database design

Domain driven design

Test driven development

Continuous integration and automated deployment

Linux skills

Benefits:

Flexitime

Great Work-Life Balance

Travel Opportunities

Furthering Education

Working with the latest and greatest Technology

Top of the range tools and equipment

Best coffee

Profit Share

Casual dress code

Highly Competitive Salaries

