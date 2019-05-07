Front-End Developer – 3+ years experience

Front-End Developer
Job Title – Front-End Developer
Job Type – Permanent
Location: Stellenbosch, Cape Town
About the Client:
Would you like to join a forward thinking company with a fantastic development team? Does working for an internationally recognized leading innovator and global supplier of communication solutions interest you? How about working in the secretive sector of governments and the legal field? If these challenge sound fun, then read on!
As their Front-End Developer you will be:
- Developing new user-facing features
- Building reusable code and libraries for future use
- Ensure the technical feasibility of designs
- Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability
- Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
Skills:
Essential Qualifications / Skills:
- BSc Computer Science, BEng or equivalent qualification + 2 years minimum experience in developing user interfaces
- Experience with backend server development
- Experience with Java
- Strong programming skills
- Analytical and troubleshooting skills
Beneficial
- Experience in designing user interfaces and user experience
- Experience in web development and modern JavaScript frameworks (Vue.js React.js, Angular.js)
- Experience with Spring Framework
- Relational database design
- Domain driven design
- Test driven development
- Continuous integration and automated deployment
- Linux skills
Benefits:
- Flexitime
- Great Work-Life Balance
- Travel Opportunities
- Furthering Education
- Working with the latest and greatest Technology
- Top of the range tools and equipment
- Best coffee
- Profit Share
- Casual dress code
- Highly Competitive Salaries
Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – due to a high volume of applications, if you haven’t received a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.
Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market, I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.
This is definitely a job you shouldn’t let slip through your fingers. Not many companies will offer as many benefits as this. If you think that this job is something you might be looking for then please do not hesitate to contact me for a chat! Email: (email address) or Ph(contact number)