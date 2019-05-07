IT Support Engineer

May 7, 2019

  • 1st level support for all Desktop and Laptop users. Documentation skills
  • Managing and stabilising network and desktop environment
  • Understanding of LAN and WAN with basic troubleshooting
  • Problem, and incident management
  • Hardware troubleshooting and diagnostics
  • System support of all clients in company as per SLA
  • Manage follow-up and set-up of processes and procedures
  • Timeous escalation when unable to resolve problems/issues timeously
  • Undertake small to medium-sized IT projects as instructed by the IT Manager/Service and Governace Manager.
  • Patching of network and phones.
  • Ensure all logs for equipment and users are maintained
  • Requesting and coordinating vendor support
  • Provide Prompt and accurate feedback to customers
  • Achieve results as per agreed Balanced Score Card
  • Proactive problem solving and prevention
  • Support Handheld scanners and configuration
  • Travel between sites to resolve hardware incidents, and as required due to operational needs

Qualification and Experience

  • A+
  • N+
  • Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician Qualification.
  • ITIL Foundation training.
  • File Server Administration.
  • Terminal Server Administration.
  • Desktop Support Windows 7 and Windows 10.
  • Handheld Scanner support and configuration.
  • WiFi access points.
  • Microsoft Office Application Suite.
  • General Network Support and Troubleshooting.
  • Print Server Administration / Printer Support and Troubleshooting.

