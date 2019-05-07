IT Support Engineer

- 1st level support for all Desktop and Laptop users. Documentation skills
- Managing and stabilising network and desktop environment
- Understanding of LAN and WAN with basic troubleshooting
- Problem, and incident management
- Hardware troubleshooting and diagnostics
- System support of all clients in company as per SLA
- Manage follow-up and set-up of processes and procedures
- Timeous escalation when unable to resolve problems/issues timeously
- Undertake small to medium-sized IT projects as instructed by the IT Manager/Service and Governace Manager.
- Patching of network and phones.
- Ensure all logs for equipment and users are maintained
- Requesting and coordinating vendor support
- Provide Prompt and accurate feedback to customers
- Achieve results as per agreed Balanced Score Card
- Proactive problem solving and prevention
- Support Handheld scanners and configuration
- Travel between sites to resolve hardware incidents, and as required due to operational needs
Qualification and Experience
- A+
- N+
- Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician Qualification.
- ITIL Foundation training.
- File Server Administration.
- Terminal Server Administration.
- Desktop Support Windows 7 and Windows 10.
- Handheld Scanner support and configuration.
- WiFi access points.
- Microsoft Office Application Suite.
- General Network Support and Troubleshooting.
- Print Server Administration / Printer Support and Troubleshooting.