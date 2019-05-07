Senior Fullstack .NET Developer

Senior Full-stack .NET Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Our client is seeking a highly skilled and dynamic Full-stack .NET developer to join their well established team. The candidate will contribute to extending and maintaining software.
You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- JAVASCRIPT
- HTML/CSS
- Angular
- Azure
- ASP.NET
Experience in:
- Software design and implementation using OOP technologies
- Structured Query language
- Working in a scrum team
- Working knowledge in HTML and CSS
- Must be willing to learn and take on new challenges
- Must be able to work in a dynamic environment
Perks to enjoy:
- Free lunch
- Rapid career progression
- Modern working environment
- No dress code
- Flexi hours
- Latest tech
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)