Senior Fullstack .NET Developer

Senior Full-stack .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and dynamic Full-stack .NET developer to join their well established team. The candidate will contribute to extending and maintaining software.

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

JAVASCRIPT

HTML/CSS

Angular

Azure

ASP.NET

Experience in:

Software design and implementation using OOP technologies

Structured Query language

Working in a scrum team

Working knowledge in HTML and CSS

Must be willing to learn and take on new challenges

Must be able to work in a dynamic environment

Perks to enjoy:

Free lunch

Rapid career progression

Modern working environment

No dress code

Flexi hours

Latest tech

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position