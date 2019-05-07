Senior Fullstack .NET Developer

May 7, 2019

Senior Full-stack .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and dynamic Full-stack .NET developer to join their well established team. The candidate will contribute to extending and maintaining software.

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • JAVASCRIPT
  • HTML/CSS
  • Angular
  • Azure
  • ASP.NET

Experience in:

  • Software design and implementation using OOP technologies
  • Structured Query language
  • Working in a scrum team
  • Working knowledge in HTML and CSS
  • Must be willing to learn and take on new challenges
  • Must be able to work in a dynamic environment

Perks to enjoy:

  • Free lunch
  • Rapid career progression
  • Modern working environment
  • No dress code
  • Flexi hours
  • Latest tech

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

