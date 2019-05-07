Software Engineer (Python Elastic Search)

Work from home 2 to 3 days per week!!
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Writes code and tests, push to production independently.
– Reviews code, providing valuable improvements for the team.
– Designs system-level code and delivers significant team-level projects.
– Creates and executes unit test plans.
– Develops detailed technical analysis and design specifications based on functional requirements.
– Investigates and resolves defects.
– Participates in functional and technical specification reviews.
– Participates in creating and executing integration level test plans.
– Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure.
– Works effectively across multiple teams to deliver large projects.
– Mentors more junior developers.
– Continuously improve the architecture methodologies and finds ways to improve code design, system performance, high scalability and security vulnerabilities.KEY
– REQUIREMENTS:
– 3-5+ years in development.
– Proven mastery of at least one OO programming language.
– Experience in a scripting language.
– In-depth knowledge of networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing.
– Understands how to build solutions at scale without increasing technical debt.
– In-depth understanding of coding best practices, system scalability, security and performance tuning.
– Thorough understanding and practice of Test Driven Development.
– Solid experience in Relational Database systems.
– Solid experience in Linux.
– Solid experience in Docker / Kubernetes advantageous.
– Solid experience in Issue Tracking systems (Jira advantageous).
– Solid experience to Version Control systems (Git advantageous).
– Experience with event driven architecture advantageous (PubSub).
– B.Sc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is advantageous.
– Experience with e-commerce based applications is advantageous.
AREAS OF MASTERY
– Python
– Elastic Search
– JavaScript (Node.js)
– PHP (Laravel)
– MySQL
COMPETENCIES
– Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
– Strong drive for results.
– Be comfortable working within a team.
– Good communication skills.
– Build and maintain relationships.