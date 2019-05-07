Software Engineer (Python Elastic Search)

Work from home 2 to 3 days per week!!

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Writes code and tests, push to production independently.

– Reviews code, providing valuable improvements for the team.

– Designs system-level code and delivers significant team-level projects.

– Creates and executes unit test plans.

– Develops detailed technical analysis and design specifications based on functional requirements.

– Investigates and resolves defects.

– Participates in functional and technical specification reviews.

– Participates in creating and executing integration level test plans.

– Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure.

– Works effectively across multiple teams to deliver large projects.

– Mentors more junior developers.

– Continuously improve the architecture methodologies and finds ways to improve code design, system performance, high scalability and security vulnerabilities.KEY

– REQUIREMENTS:

– 3-5+ years in development.

– Proven mastery of at least one OO programming language.

– Experience in a scripting language.

– In-depth knowledge of networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing.

– Understands how to build solutions at scale without increasing technical debt.

– In-depth understanding of coding best practices, system scalability, security and performance tuning.

– Thorough understanding and practice of Test Driven Development.

– Solid experience in Relational Database systems.

– Solid experience in Linux.

– Solid experience in Docker / Kubernetes advantageous.

– Solid experience in Issue Tracking systems (Jira advantageous).

– Solid experience to Version Control systems (Git advantageous).

– Experience with event driven architecture advantageous (PubSub).

– B.Sc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is advantageous.

– Experience with e-commerce based applications is advantageous.

AREAS OF MASTERY

– Python

– Elastic Search

– JavaScript (Node.js)

– PHP (Laravel)

– MySQL

COMPETENCIES

– Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

– Strong drive for results.

– Be comfortable working within a team.

– Good communication skills.

– Build and maintain relationships.

