Analyst Programmer (Cobol)

ENVIRONMENT: A fast-growing retail company seeks a highly skilled Analyst Programmer to join its team. Your core role will be the analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of the Logistics applications, with emphasis on the Triceps warehouse management system. You will require a 3-year IT or NQF-aligned qualification, 5 years’ experience in a similar role, 10 years or more relevant systems experience, Application Management skills, SDLC, Cobol, Unix Shell Scripting & Solutions Architecture / Design skills. Any Supply Chain and/or Triceps experience will prove beneficial. DUTIES: Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.

Integrate with business process and systems analysts in order to develop systems specifications from process specifications.

Evaluate and recommend alternative system solutions.

Detailed design, complex programming, scripting and testing.

Develop unit test plans and perform unit, systems and integration testing.

Investigate and resolve complex systems issues across applications.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Implement approved changes as per change control and security processes.

Maintain and support existing applications.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.

Required to do standby on a rotational basis.

Cross-skilling into different Supply Chain processes. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications