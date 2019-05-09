Fujitsu debuts lightest business convertible

Fujitsu has introduced what it believes to be the world’s lightest business convertible PC, the LifeBook U939X with integrated inductive charging pen garage.

Fast and agile as a clamshell notebook, the super-slim U939X also folds flat, converting into a powerful Windows-based tablet. Weighing in at just 1015g, this versatile new LIFEBOOK enables business power users to replace both a conventional notebook and a tablet with a single device.

The 13.3-inch LifeBook U939X, protected by a robust magnesium shell, boasts a super high-density anti-glare touchscreen display with pen and a full-size keyboard. Connectivity is assured thanks to both HDMI and Ethernet ports and 4G/LTE option, meaning there is no need to carry around fiddly adaptors to connect to corporate networks.

Packed with the latest Intel Core vPro processor to provide leading performance, the LifeBook U939X features the highly accurate pen with Wacom AES technology. In tablet mode, this makes it easy to annotate documents, as well as enabling digital signatures direct to the device.

The competitively priced little brother of the U939X is the Fujitsu Tablet LifeBook U729X. This is an upgraded, next-generation successor to the popular highly portable Lifebook P series. The U729X comes with a 12.5-inch full HD touch display that folds flat in tablet mode, and comes complete with a Wacom pen and inductive charging pen garage.

Additionally, Fujitsu has upgraded the super-light LifeBook U939 ultra-mobile with new features, without increasing the weight – which remains constant at just 920 grams. The second-generation clamshell model gains an infrared camera – enabling the secure use of Windows Hello for convenient logon, an anti-glare touchscreen and a backlit keyboard, as well as performance and graphics upgrades.

Both the LifeBook U939X and LifeBook U939 as well as the U729X include Fujitsu’s PalmSecure biometric authentication technology and feature a choice of the latest, eighth generation Intel Core vPro processors. Also new for the U939X and U939 is the introduction of Intel Thunderbolt 3 technology, enabling the connection of multiple displays or devices through a single, compact USB Type-C port.

Ruediger Landto, head of client computing devices at Fujitsu EMEIA, says: “Foldable notebooks are gaining popularity among business users for two main reasons. Firstly because they are fully-featured notebooks that are just as easy to use as clamshell model, with the added convenience that the screen can be folded flat in tablet mode, supporting on-screen handwriting, as well as creative work such as annotating an image or adding a real digital signature to an electronic document, in the field. We’re also seeing that more and more business users are choosing convertible PCs for travel – in an airline seat it’s often difficult to find a comfortable working position with a clamshell notebook.

“Since its launch last year, the super lightweight LIFEBOOK U938 has proven very popular with busy executives – as it offers the very much thought after benefit of being an easily-carried device that hasn’t compromised on performance or the overall user experience,” continues Landto.

Overall, Fujitsu has upgraded its whole LIFEBOOK U-series line-up. The advanced class LifeBook U7x9 models – available with screen sizes of 12.5, 14 and 15.6 inches – gain Intel Thunderbolt 3 for USB Type-C, and an HDMI output. Fujitsu has also refreshed additional models in its mobile range with the latest, eighth generation Intel Core vPro processors, including the LifeBook T939, Stylistic Q739 tablet and LifeBook E5 series.