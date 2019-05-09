IoT.nxt signed on as HPE OEM solutions partner

IoT.nxt and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have announced a strategic OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partnership that will combine the HPE technology with IoT.nxt’s software Raptor edge device to run on HPE’s Edgeline gateways.

IoT.nxt has selected to utilise this partnership in the healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, security and surveillance as well as telecommunications verticals.

“The market for IoT enterprise software is growing very fast and through this partnership we will provide new solutions for customers globally,” says Joe Bester, chief marketing officer and head of Europe and UK operations at IoT.nxt.

“The ability to integrate the capability of the Raptor on HPE server platforms allows us to reach new markets and expand our global footprint,” Bester says.

Chris Hoogeveen from HPE Netherlands says: “IoT.nxt offers their customers a unique solution in creating a digital overview of their organization. The innovative compute-at-the-edge Edgeline-series of HPE provide an underlay to this solution. Together we are offering an end-to-end solution for our joint customers to benefit from, addressing faster intelligent decision making by giving better insights from the data collected without disruption of business operations.”

The HPE Partner Ready Program is a global partner program that rewards and supports Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s channel alliances.

HPE Partner Ready was launched in conjunction with the HP Partner First Program in 2015, following Hewlett Packard’s companywide split. The HP split resulted in two independent companies: HPE, which focuses on the enterprise products and services, and HP Inc., focusing on PC and printer technology.

Through Partner Ready, channel partners can sell and wrap services around HPE server, data centre, storage, software and converged infrastructure offerings, in addition to networking products from Aruba Networks and hybrid IT services via HPE Pointnext.

“As adoption of IoT technology accelerates, companies demand rapid deployment and more importantly, want to achieve real results and return on investment in a short time. This partnership, like the many others we have entered into in the past year, will ensure that we achieve exactly that,” Bester says.