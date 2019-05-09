Junior Developer (PHP, Mobile Applications)

ENVIRONMENT:

An established ITC company based in Cape Town is looking for a Junior Developer with experience in mobile application, Object Orientated PHP programming, modern web programming languages as well as knowledge and understanding of WordPress and MVC design patterns.

DUTIES:

Build efficient, testable, and reusable PHP modules

Work closely with the dev team to perform tasks such as building and editing scripts

Modifying and customizing existing code/applications bases upon customer feedback

Maintain existing codebases.

Attention to detail and quality is key.

REQUIREMENTS:

Skills And Qualifications

Mobile Application Experience (android & iOS)

Understanding of MVC design patterns

WordPress knowledge

Knowledge of object oriented PHP programming

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Angular and TypeScript is preferable.

A strong visual eye and understanding of conversion design concepts is necessary

Expert at developing using standards

Perspective on frontend (and backend) technologies and their impact on the design process

Front-end and back-end coding

Ensuring browser and device compatibility

Carrying out maintenance on existing sites

You have experience with modern web programming languages

Passionate about learning and continuous improvement

Ability to be a team player and grow as the needs of the business grows

Up-to-date with technology

Solid troubleshooting skills

The ability to work fast and methodically in a pressurized, deadline-driven environment

ADVANTAGEOUS

Understanding SEO

You have an appreciation for testing and automation

Can Create themes, plugins from scratch

Can code new themes from PSD

