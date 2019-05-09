Junior Developer (PHP, Mobile Applications)

ENVIRONMENT:
An established ITC company based in Cape Town is looking for a Junior Developer with experience in mobile application, Object Orientated PHP programming, modern web programming languages as well as knowledge and understanding of WordPress and MVC design patterns.
DUTIES:
Build efficient, testable, and reusable PHP modules
Work closely with the dev team to perform tasks such as building and editing scripts
Modifying and customizing existing code/applications bases upon customer feedback
Maintain existing codebases.
Attention to detail and quality is key.
REQUIREMENTS:
Skills And Qualifications
Mobile Application Experience (android & iOS)
Understanding of MVC design patterns
WordPress knowledge
Knowledge of object oriented PHP programming
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
Angular and TypeScript is preferable.
A strong visual eye and understanding of conversion design concepts is necessary
Expert at developing using standards
Perspective on frontend (and backend) technologies and their impact on the design process
Front-end and back-end coding
Ensuring browser and device compatibility
Carrying out maintenance on existing sites
You have experience with modern web programming languages
Passionate about learning and continuous improvement
Ability to be a team player and grow as the needs of the business grows
Up-to-date with technology
Solid troubleshooting skills
The ability to work fast and methodically in a pressurized, deadline-driven environment
ADVANTAGEOUS
Understanding SEO
You have an appreciation for testing and automation
Can Create themes, plugins from scratch
Can code new themes from PSD