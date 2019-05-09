Junior Java Developer

About the Position

Our client is a leader in the IT industry and is looking to appoint Junior Java Developers to grow with them in their team.

To qualify for this amazing opportunity, you need to meet the following criteria:

Ideally, an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential

– Proven Java experience of at least 2 years of professional Java development experience.

– Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply.

– The remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

– Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

– Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

– Exposure to Enterprise development is an advantage.

– Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage

Technical skills required:

You do not need all these, but the experience of training in some is important in this role:

– Java

– Basic JSE API (to v7)

– GUI Development (Swing / SWT)

– Java 5.0 Language Fundamentals (preferably Java 7)

– JDBC

– J2EE

– Servlets

– JAXP / JAXB

– Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J)

– EJB (MDBs)

– JSP & HTML (incl. v5.0)

– JSP Custom Tags

– JavaScript / AJAX

– AOP

– Caching mechanisms (ehCache)

– Frameworks

– Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF,PrimeFaces)

– Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security, etc.)

– ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)

– XML

– Core Concepts

– DTD/XSD

– XSL (XSL:FO)

– Databases

– Core RDBMS Concepts

– Oracle

– DB/2

– SQL

– App Design

– OOA/D

– Design Patterns (GoF)

– Enterprise Patterns

– Application Architecture

– Technical Architecture

– O/S

– Windows – Desktop & server

– Linux

– App Servers

– Tomcat

– Websphere (including Admin)

– Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)

– General Dev.

– Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito, etc.)

– Maven

– Retail Business Domain Knowledge

– Scripting

– Python / Jython

– Shell Scripting

– Process

– Agile – SCRUM

– TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example

– Distributor Source Management Processes

– Certifications

– Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer

– Oracle Java Professional Programmer

Learn more/Apply for this position