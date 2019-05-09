Mid – Snr IT Project Manager
ENVIRONMENT:
If you enjoy the challenge of running multiple projects concurrently, then a specialist in GPS and other positioning tech wants you as their next Mid – Snr IT Project Manager. Your role will include ensuring the successful implementation of the landfolio solution platform and ensuring the effective execution of projects. You will require a relevant Degree and PMP, at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, 3 – 5 years’ business needs analysis, strong MS Suite with the ability to produce presentations & reports, track billable time through the project lifecycle and have worked in an Agile Software Dev team.
DUTIES:
- Define test and implementation project plans and conduct design review meetings.
- Estimate projects, track billing time, manage budgets, create project plans, provide updates on financial performance, and schedule and assign resources (internal, third-party contractors, and/or consultants) for implementations.
- Direct multiple concurrent, full-scale (complex) technology solution implementations remotely for external domestic and international clients.
- Identify resource requirements/needs, resource assignments, coordination of resources, and resource dependencies and constraints.
- Identify and resolve project escalation issues and review potential changes in project scope and advise stakeholders of the impact.
- Establish and execute projects based on agreed-upon scope, budget and schedule, and conduct status meetings, gate checks, and mitigate risks.
- Produce and maintain all project-related documents (Project Plans, Financial Performance and Status Reports) throughout the lifecycle of each assigned projec
