ENVIRONMENT: If you enjoy the challenge of running multiple projects concurrently, then a specialist in GPS and other positioning tech wants you as their next Mid – Snr IT Project Manager. Your role will include ensuring the successful implementation of the landfolio solution platform and ensuring the effective execution of projects. You will require a relevant Degree and PMP, at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, 3 – 5 years’ business needs analysis, strong MS Suite with the ability to produce presentations & reports, track billable time through the project lifecycle and have worked in an Agile Software Dev team. DUTIES: Define test and implementation project plans and conduct design review meetings.

Estimate projects, track billing time, manage budgets, create project plans, provide updates on financial performance, and schedule and assign resources (internal, third-party contractors, and/or consultants) for implementations.

Direct multiple concurrent, full-scale (complex) technology solution implementations remotely for external domestic and international clients.

Identify resource requirements/needs, resource assignments, coordination of resources, and resource dependencies and constraints.

Identify and resolve project escalation issues and review potential changes in project scope and advise stakeholders of the impact.

Establish and execute projects based on agreed-upon scope, budget and schedule, and conduct status meetings, gate checks, and mitigate risks.

Produce and maintain all project-related documents (Project Plans, Financial Performance and Status Reports) throughout the lifecycle of each assigned projec