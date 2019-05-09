MS Dynamics 365 CRM Developer

MS Dynamics 365 Developer – Cape Town

Role Purpose

My client is currently looking for an experienced Dynamics 365 Developer to support a significant pipeline of development work.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work on cutting edge technologies and with some highly innovative products. The environment is relaxed but the atmosphere we create is challenging and dynamic, working on real products that will be seen by millions of individuals around the world.

Essential Experience

Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM

Experience in designing and creating custom entities and relationships between those entities

Strong commercial experience in developing Dynamics CRM Portals

Experience of software development using Microsoft .Net, C#, JSON and JavaScript, JQuery and Bootstrap.

Proficient with developing, deploying, customising and integrating Dynamics CRM

Proficiency in designing, developing and implementing business processes, plugins and workflows

Experience of working in agile project methodology

Experience in leading small projects or small development teams

Task ownership and ability to work within deadlines / timelines and budget

Must be willing to travel in Cape Town

Security Clearance requirement

What we offer

The reward for the right candidate is an excellent opportunity to join an expanding organisation offering excellent long term career prospects, as well as a competitive salary and full company benefits.

If you are interested, please apply throuh Liana Robson – (email address) / (contact number)

