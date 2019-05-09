New equity partner for OurHood

OurHood, South Africa’s digital platform that connects more than 1 300 neighbourhoods across the country, has attracted an equity investment from Cape Town-based software development house Lightswitch Solutions.

OurHood not only unites communities in their fight against crime, but thanks to its interactive interface inspired by common social media feeds, also eradicates unnecessary WhatsApp chatter across community forum platforms.

Community-led facilities such as Community Policing Forums and/or Home Owner Association material, minutes and updates; classified adverts for local services and recommendations – from lost pets to restaurant deals; plus pertinent community specific insights and education area all features that OurHood offers users via the mobile and desktop enabled application.

After attracting funding from private investors over four phases, OurHood is delighted to have landed leading software company, Lightswitch Solutions, as an equity partner to oversee the ongoing development, updates and improvements of the OurHood App.

Bruce Good, co-founder of OurHood, comments: “Tech development skills are both difficult to come by, and exceptionally expensive. To have an outstanding partner like Lightswitch on board to provide the software expertise is essential for us to deliver a high quality, slick product. Over the past four years we have seen how great the demand has been for a private app for neighbourhoods, we’re thrilled to be able to deliver a product that meets this demand.”

Keelan Whiting, CEO of Lightswitch, says: “We are really proud of the iOS and Android Apps that we’ve built for OurHood. To be an equity partner forms part of our business strategy to not only deliver products for our clients, but to have our team build our own products which we can showcase to the world.”

OurHood MD Dave Bonellie states: “We’re amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) which is not so much about the technology, but rather about how technology enables connections which couldn’t be more significant for where OurHood is positioned and how we’re aiming to sustain positive growth. Being able to balance a social media interface application built purely on trust and authentication that is actively managed ensures users have the freedom to create better connected, and safer neighbourhoods they want to live in.”