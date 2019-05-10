Angular Developer

The overall purpose of the job: Modify, develops, tests and maintains applications. Help evaluate application systems, processes and requirements. Make changes to those systems and maintain them where necessary. The right person for the job must be passionate about development with an eye for visual aesthetics and a track record of sites built to date.

Duties and Responsibilities:

– Lead, guide, plan, explain, working alongside local as well as remote team members; cracking problems with a mix of technical expertise and innovative thinking.

– Design, develop and maintain multi-lingual/currency production-ready business applications. Write and maintain test cases.

– Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

– Take part in regular Scrum meeting.

– Create and/or update the necessary documentation.Keep learning!

Requirements: 

– 5+ years’ solid experience in Web Development

– 3+ years’ experience

– Developing in Angular 5 or newer

– Experience and understanding of working in distributed teams, particularly in agile methodologies such as Scrum & Kanban

– A clear understanding of the fundamentals of JavaScript development, along with good overall engineering patterns and practices

– Using a version control system to manage code changes

– Improving and contributing to software architecture

– Must have previous experience in team-based software development

– Well versed in agile methodologies, scrum in particular

– Previous experience with Mobile Application Development 

– Continuous Integration and Delivery tools experience is essential

Knowledge in Java and/or Ruby advantageous

