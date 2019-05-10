Angular Developer

Introduction

– Permanent Vacancy.

– Mowbray, Cape Town.

– Salary Market Related, Negotiable

Duties & Responsibilities

– Lead, guide, plan, explain, working alongside local as well as remote team members; cracking problems with a mix of technical expertise and innovative thinking.

– Design, develop and maintain multi-lingual/currency production ready business applications.

– Write and maintain test cases.

– Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

– Take part in regular Scrum meeting.

– Create and/or update necessary documentation.

– Keep learning!

– Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.

– The right person for the job must be passionate about development with an eye for visual aesthetics and a track record of sites built to date.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Requirements

– 5+ years’ solid experience in Web Development.

– 3+ years’ experience, Developing in Angular 5 or newer.

– Skills in HTML5, CSS, TypeScript, vanilla JavaScript, APIs’, is essential.

– Experience with testing tools Karma, Jasmine, Postman and Selenium.

– Knowledge in Java and/or Ruby advantageous.

– Experience and understanding of working in distributed teams, particularly in agile methodologies such as Scrum & Kanban.

– A clear understanding of the fundamentals of JavaScript development, along with good overall engineering patterns and practises.

– Using a version control system to manage code changes.

– Improving and contributing to software architecture.

Technical skills required:

– Angular 5+

– HTML5,

– CSS,

– JavaScript / TypeScript,

– RESTful services / JSON, SOAP services / XML

Qualifications

– Relevant BCom degree or National Diploma.

– Relevant Industry Certification.

– Must have previous experience in team based software development.

– Well versed in agile methodologies, scrum in particular.

– Previous experience with Mobile Application Development.

– Continuous Integration and Delivery tools experience is essential.

Learn more/Apply for this position