Introduction
Angular Developer
– Permanent Vacancy.
– Mowbray, Cape Town.
– Salary Market Related, Negotiable
Duties & Responsibilities
– Lead, guide, plan, explain, working alongside local as well as remote team members; cracking problems with a mix of technical expertise and innovative thinking.
– Design, develop and maintain multi-lingual/currency production ready business applications.
– Write and maintain test cases.
– Liaise with stakeholders and team members.
– Take part in regular Scrum meeting.
– Create and/or update necessary documentation.
– Keep learning!
– Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.
– The right person for the job must be passionate about development with an eye for visual aesthetics and a track record of sites built to date.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Requirements
– 5+ years’ solid experience in Web Development.
– 3+ years’ experience, Developing in Angular 5 or newer.
– Skills in HTML5, CSS, TypeScript, vanilla JavaScript, APIs’, is essential.
– Experience with testing tools Karma, Jasmine, Postman and Selenium.
– Knowledge in Java and/or Ruby advantageous.
– Experience and understanding of working in distributed teams, particularly in agile methodologies such as Scrum & Kanban.
– A clear understanding of the fundamentals of JavaScript development, along with good overall engineering patterns and practises.
– Using a version control system to manage code changes.
– Improving and contributing to software architecture.
Technical skills required:
– Angular 5+
– HTML5,
– CSS,
– JavaScript / TypeScript,
– RESTful services / JSON, SOAP services / XML
Qualifications
– Relevant BCom degree or National Diploma.
– Relevant Industry Certification.
– Must have previous experience in team based software development.
– Well versed in agile methodologies, scrum in particular.
– Previous experience with Mobile Application Development.
– Continuous Integration and Delivery tools experience is essential.