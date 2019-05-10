Developer – Java (Full Stack with ReactJS)

Developer – Java (Full Stack with ReactJS) (Parvana)About the Client:

A solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, this organisation offers the option to be head office or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local clients but they do international off-shore development too.

Responsibilities:

Designing solutions for business and IT problems.

Implementing coding, based on designed architectures.

Developing tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity.

Guiding fellow developers on proper design and ensure compliance with team or organisational standards.

Working closely with your colleagues and customers in small to medium size teams.

Providing support and coaching as needed, on our solutions.

Skills and Experience:

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma.

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred.

Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification.

Strong theoretical programming grounding required.

4 years or more hands on development experience.

Working knowledge of: ReactJS. Spring Boot. Java 8. JPA / Hibernate. Object Oriented Programming.

Experience in the following would be a bonus: Microservices. Restful / JSON. NodeJS. GitHub / Stack Overflow profiles. WebSphere. Continuous Integration. SonarQube. Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

