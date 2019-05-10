Fujitsu extends agility with multi-hypervisor hyperconvergence

Fujitsu has announced the global availability of the multi-hypervisor platform Nutanix Enterprise Cloud on Primergy.

This Fujitsu appliance delivers confidence to customers that new digital applications can be delivered at speed and enable enterprise IT infrastructures to keep up with the pace of change.

Nutanix Enterprise Cloud on Primergy combines the market-leading Nutanix HCI software with the proven performance, reliability and energy efficiency of Fujitsu Primergy servers. Following a successful pilot in the EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) region, Fujitsu has now confirmed plans for global rollout of the comprehensive hyper-converged enterprise cloud platform, which spans from private to hybrid cloud to the network edge, and scales from a single node, with no maximum.

Christian Leutner, head of EMEIA product sales at Fujitsu, says: “In launching the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud on PRIMERGY appliance, one of our priorities was to reduce complexity and enable our customers to leverage one high-performance enterprise cloud that embraces everything – private, edge and hybrid- while still being easy to deploy and manage. This all-in-one approach enables the seamless orchestration of applications and resources, while at the same time reducing the total cost of IT infrastructure ownership.”

Fujitsu’s Nutanix Enterprise Cloud on Primergy appliance features compatibility with leading hyper-scale hybrid cloud services, plus support for industry-leading hypervisors – including VMware ESXi and the free Nutanix AHV hypervisor. Outstanding versatility and scalability allow the Fujitsu appliance to be a cost-effective platform for a wide variety of needs – not only software-defined enterprise data centers and hyper-converged business applications, but also virtual desktop infrastructures, dedicated block storage and ROBO (Remote Office / Branch Office) scenarios.

Shipped ready-to-run, the solution is pre-configured to allow service levels to remain consistent, with integrated automatic load balancing and built-in resiliency.

Fujitsu Infrastructure Manager (ISM) software provides converged infrastructure lifecycle management from a single console.

Drawing on deep expertise in implementing and running integrated systems, Fujitsu is the single point of contact for hardware and software support at infrastructure level, with additional services available, including system optimization for customers’ individual landscapes, allowing customers to have best experience.

Chris Kaddaras, senior vice-president of Americas and EMEA sales at Nutanix, says: “We’re thrilled to partner with Fujitsu to further extend the software choice for Fujitsu’s customers, many of whom are leaders in their respective industries and require the best in class hyper-converged and cloud software technologies. By combining hardware from Fujitsu, one of the largest server providers in the world, with Nutanix’s industry-leading software, joint Nutanix and Fujitsu customers can now create a successful and simple hybrid and multi-cloud environment. This additional option in the market gives customers across the world increased freedom of choice in their datacenter configuration and empowers them to build the ideal solution for their hybrid cloud needs.”