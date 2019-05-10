Kaspersky Lab, Anomali partner on first-hand threat intelligence

Kaspersky Threat Data Feeds are now integrated with the Anomali Threat Platform.

Thanks to this partnership, organisations can leverage constantly updated, contextual and actionable Threat Intelligence from Kaspersky Lab to enrich their insight about the global security landscape.

Cyberattacks are constantly growing in complexity as adversaries come up with more sophisticated intrusion kill chains, obfuscation techniques, customised malware and advanced attack vectors. To navigate in this world of changing and evolving cyberthreats, it’s important for Security Operation Center (SOC) teams to obtain timely and relevant threat data from reliable threat intelligence sources. To make this a reality for its customers, Kaspersky Lab has partnered with Anomali.

The Anomali Threat Platform helps organisations detect, understand and respond to threats. The platform provides security teams with threat intelligence from numerous feeds so that they can identify and prioritise threats that pose the greatest danger to their business.

Kaspersky Threat Data Feeds cover a wide spectrum of malicious activity aggregated from the Kaspersky Security Network that accumulates information about the latest cyberthreats, and other reliable sources of threat data. Every record in the Data Feeds contains actionable context (threat names, timestamps, geolocation where a threat was detected, resolved IP addresses of infected web resources, hashes, popularity of the threat, etc).

By adding Kaspersky Threat Data Feeds, users of the Anomali Threat Platform– including SOC teams — can get more accurate answers to the who, what, where, when questions to get the clearer picture of threats.

“We are committed to detecting and researching all possible threats, no matter where they originate. We are excited to partner with Anomali, a leading vendor on the threat intelligence market, as through this collaboration more companies will be able to obtain a global overview of the threat landscape our Kaspersky Threat Data Feeds provide,” says Sergey Martsynkyan, head of B2B product marketing at Kaspersky Lab.