Partnership aims to disrupt the ERP market

Newly-launched cloud ERP solution Uniconta has partnered with Akhani Technologies, an African advisory, business automation and digital solutions firm. Together they plan to disrupt the ERP space by targeting a niche market they believe has been overlooked by the traditional ERP vendors.

Uniconta is a software-as-a-service system designed to be easy-to-use and purchased on a pay-as-you-go basis. The new cloud ERP solution was specifically developed to help companies work more efficiently, faster and achieve their business goals easier. It was specifically designed for businesses that need fast access, security, and a solution that is extremely easy to customise to their needs.

Akhani Technologies co-founder and CEO Xolisa Vuza says it has always been their strategy to find the right partner for its ERP capability. “We looked around for some time and battled to find an ERP solution that resonated with our strategy and matched our values in terms of ease of use, cost and ability to be customisable, which are key aspects of what customers want.

“At Akhani Technologies, we are driven by a strong belief that the emerging markets are ready for innovative solutions across their spectrum of business layers. There is a large set of businesses that are not automated and run on paper and spreadsheets that are inefficient and chaotic. Some have tried free ERPs that are unreliable and have no support contracts behind them. Uniconta is truly the solution that can accommodate the small guys,” he explains.

Uniconta SA CEO Keith Mullan is excited about the prospects of this partnership. “Uniconta is expanding throughout Africa and is looking to appoint highly skilled Uniconta partners to grow its market share. Uniconta will provide partners with so many opportunities and put them ahead of any competition because of the latest technology used.”

Vuza says Uniconta addresses all the client’s challenges and business aspirations – all at the same time. “This is truly a unique differentiator. We found that Uniconta ticked all these boxes for us and the fact that it is a cloud-based solution was a cherry on top.

“Quick speed to market, competitive pricing, rich functionality and flexibility to customise, coupled with rich API functionality to integrated Uniconta with the rest of the client landscape brings real value to our clients,” he adds.

According to Vuza, most large ERPs bundle supply chain management, finance and human resources into one solution, leaving a critical function such as CRM that customers always need. “The result of this is that customers get a very expensive solution that does not cover critical aspects of their business and are forced to go on a very expensive implementation of a solution for CRM, leaving them with budget constraints.

“Uniconta solves this for us with its CRM component that is part of the solution. This, we feel, is a huge differentiator. The second aspect is our ability to contribute to the localisation of this product along with fellow partners and the distributor. This will ensure that this solution is relevant to our local market so we are excited about the prospect of adding value,” he concludes.