Senior Back-End Developer – Rondebosch

May 10, 2019

Job Type: Senior Back-End Developer

Location: Cape Town, Rondebosch

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R70,000 p/m

A client in an continuous developing industry that are working with international clients in over 28 countries are looking for a highly motivated Senior Back-End Developer who is a team player to be a part of building a game changing platform for the business.

The growth of my client has allowed for a brand new opening of their legal software and systems department applying new modules, features and coding with unbelievable end results

As an Senior Back-End Developer, your role will include

  • Develop software and applications using .NET Core
  • Collaborating within a team as well as as a collective unit
  • Go through each day to day setting out mininum requirements
  • Translate business feedback and requirements
  • Working on coherently

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C# and .NET framework
  • NET
  • Knowledge of SQL Server
  • js, Jquery or Angular
  • Disciplined self-starter
  • Problem solving
  • Fast paced work ethic
  • Good communication skills

The position offers :

  • Flexible hours!
  • Medical Aid!
  • Holidays!
  • Incentives!
  • Progression opportunities!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

