Senior Back-End Developer – Rondebosch

A client in an continuous developing industry that are working with international clients in over 28 countries are looking for a highly motivated Senior Back-End Developer who is a team player to be a part of building a game changing platform for the business.

The growth of my client has allowed for a brand new opening of their legal software and systems department applying new modules, features and coding with unbelievable end results

As an Senior Back-End Developer, your role will include

Develop software and applications using .NET Core

Collaborating within a team as well as as a collective unit

Go through each day to day setting out mininum requirements

Translate business feedback and requirements

Working on coherently

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Knowledge of SQL Server

js, Jquery or Angular

Disciplined self-starter

Problem solving

Fast paced work ethic

Good communication skills

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Medical Aid!

Holidays!

Incentives!

Progression opportunities!

