Senior Back-End Developer – Rondebosch

Job Type: Senior Back-End Developer
Location: Cape Town, Rondebosch
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
Salary: Up to R70,000 p/m
A client in an continuous developing industry that are working with international clients in over 28 countries are looking for a highly motivated Senior Back-End Developer who is a team player to be a part of building a game changing platform for the business.
The growth of my client has allowed for a brand new opening of their legal software and systems department applying new modules, features and coding with unbelievable end results
As an Senior Back-End Developer, your role will include
- Develop software and applications using .NET Core
- Collaborating within a team as well as as a collective unit
- Go through each day to day setting out mininum requirements
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Working on coherently
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- js, Jquery or Angular
- Disciplined self-starter
- Problem solving
- Fast paced work ethic
- Good communication skills
The position offers :
- Flexible hours!
- Medical Aid!
- Holidays!
- Incentives!
- Progression opportunities!
This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!