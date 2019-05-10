Senior .NET Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Our client is in need of a Senior .NET Software Developer in Cape Town, who will form a vital part of a team who create incredible software using the latest tech.
The developer is expected to be skilled with advanced programming techniques, design patterns and, in accordance with the Technical lead, will provide guidance to other developers.
Duties will entail:
- Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
- Unit-test all software artefacts.
- Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
- Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
- Research and develop new technologies.
- Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
- Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
- Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.
Desired tech skills:
- ASP.NET
- C#
- Angular
- JAVASCRIPT
- HTML
- Azure
Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:
- Free lunch
- Parking
- Modern working environment
- No dress code
- Rapid career progression
- Medical Aid
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)