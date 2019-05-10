Service Desk Agent

Introduction

– 6 Month Contract Vacancy

– Paarl

– Salary Market Related, Negotiable

Duties & Responsibilities

Key Roles and Responsibilities

– Communication

– Customer Excellence Orientation

– Insight

– Listening Potential

– Organising

– Organisational Alertness

– Reading Comprehension

– Tact

– Effectively utilise e-mail, telephone and / or web interface to respond to client contacts

– Capture Client requests on the Call Logging System accurately, efficiently and timeously

– Ensure that the pre-defined SLA is complied with at all times

– Ensure that all calls are logged accurately

– Categorise calls precisely to ensure that the calls are prioritised correctly in alignment with the clients policy and procedure

– Prioritise calls effectively

– Classify the calls according to the incident of the request

– Assign calls to the relevant support staff efficiently and timeously.

– Troubleshoot and resolve at first line all calls that can be resolved telephonically or via remote desktop.

– Update the call with details of all activities completed and details of the call resolution.

– Escalate the call to 3rd line with details of first & 2nd line should the call not be successfully resolved.

– Follow up with all ownership calls.

– Follow escalation matrix and communication protocol for all Priority 7 calls logged.

– Update and provide feedback and drive closure for all calls already on 75% escalation.

– Be familiar with all relevant policies and procedures in terms of the Client

– Adhere to all relevant policies and procedures and do not deviate under any circumstances

– Seek assistance from supervisors when confronted by ambiguous situations

– Understand the content of Client policies, specifically those pertaining to one’s own area of responsibility

Desired Experience & Qualification

Experience

– A+ & N+

– National Diploma in Information Technology (not required but an advantage)

– 2 to 3 years’ recent experience in the following:

– Windows Active Directory

– Exchange / Office 365

– Google Suite (G-Mail, Google Drive, etc.)

– Cisco Voice (IPT)

Skills:

– Service Desk Principles

– ITIL Principles

– Judgement

– Quality Assurance And Management

– Time And Priority Management

– Understands Business Ethics And Values

Interested?

If you are interested in this vacancy, kindly contact us:

– Contact Person – Perushka Martin

– Office – (contact number)

– Cellph(contact number)

– E-Mail – (email address) (Leave out the blank spaces)

Learn more/Apply for this position