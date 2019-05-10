Service Desk Agent

Introduction
– 6 Month Contract Vacancy
– Paarl
– Salary Market Related, Negotiable
Duties & Responsibilities
Key Roles and Responsibilities
– Communication
– Customer Excellence Orientation
– Insight
– Listening Potential
– Organising
– Organisational Alertness
– Reading Comprehension
– Tact
– Effectively utilise e-mail, telephone and / or web interface to respond to client contacts
– Capture Client requests on the Call Logging System accurately, efficiently and timeously
– Ensure that the pre-defined SLA is complied with at all times
– Ensure that all calls are logged accurately
– Categorise calls precisely to ensure that the calls are prioritised correctly in alignment with the clients policy and procedure
– Prioritise calls effectively
– Classify the calls according to the incident of the request
– Assign calls to the relevant support staff efficiently and timeously.
– Troubleshoot and resolve at first line all calls that can be resolved telephonically or via remote desktop.
– Update the call with details of all activities completed and details of the call resolution.
– Escalate the call to 3rd line with details of first & 2nd line should the call not be successfully resolved.
– Follow up with all ownership calls.
– Follow escalation matrix and communication protocol for all Priority 7 calls logged.
– Update and provide feedback and drive closure for all calls already on 75% escalation.
– Be familiar with all relevant policies and procedures in terms of the Client
– Adhere to all relevant policies and procedures and do not deviate under any circumstances
– Seek assistance from supervisors when confronted by ambiguous situations
– Understand the content of Client policies, specifically those pertaining to one’s own area of responsibility
Desired Experience & Qualification
Experience
– A+ & N+
– National Diploma in Information Technology (not required but an advantage)
– 2 to 3 years’ recent experience in the following:
– Windows Active Directory
– Exchange / Office 365
– Google Suite (G-Mail, Google Drive, etc.)
– Cisco Voice (IPT)
Skills:
– Service Desk Principles
– ITIL Principles
– Judgement
– Quality Assurance And Management
– Time And Priority Management
– Understands Business Ethics And Values
Interested?
If you are interested in this vacancy, kindly contact us:
– Contact Person – Perushka Martin
– Office – (contact number)
– Cellph(contact number)
– E-Mail – (email address) (Leave out the blank spaces)