MS Dynamics 365 CRM Developer

MS Dynamics 365 Developer – Cape Town
Role Purpose
My client is currently looking for an experienced Dynamics 365 Developer to support a significant pipeline of development work.
The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work on cutting edge technologies and with some highly innovative products. The environment is relaxed but the atmosphere we create is challenging and dynamic, working on real products that will be seen by millions of individuals around the world.
Essential Experience
- Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM
- Experience in designing and creating custom entities and relationships between those entities
- Strong commercial experience in developing Dynamics CRM Portals
- Experience of software development using Microsoft .Net, C#, JSON and JavaScript, JQuery and Bootstrap.
- Proficient with developing, deploying, customising and integrating Dynamics CRM
- Proficiency in designing, developing and implementing business processes, plugins and workflows
- Experience of working in agile project methodology
- Experience in leading small projects or small development teams
- Task ownership and ability to work within deadlines / timelines and budget
- Must be willing to travel in Cape Town
- Security Clearance requirement
What we offer
The reward for the right candidate is an excellent opportunity to join an expanding organisation offering excellent long term career prospects, as well as a competitive salary and full company benefits.
If you are interested, please apply throuh Liana Robson – (email address) / (contact number)