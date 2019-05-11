Senior .NET Developer- Maitland

Job Type: Senior .NET Developer
Are you looking to take that next step? Are you looking for an opportunity that is going to enhance your career? I am recruiting for an industry leading client that are looking for someone to work on their exciting new projects that allow to prevent corruption on an international scale within the sector.
This company is a Microsoft Gold Partner that are seeking a Lead Developer with to help implement on many exciting projects for their clients.
An opportunity you don’t want to miss, you could have the chance to work on the biggest Azure project in South Africa
This role will include:
- Develop software and applications using C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
- Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Design understanding
- Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Angular
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, JQuery or Java Script
The position offers:
- Flexible working hours
- Engaging Projects
- Travel Opportunities
- Medical Aid and Pension
- Incentives!
