Our client in the Cape Town area has an opportunity available for a Senior PHP Developer. This is a permanent position.Requirements:
- Line management of a team of developers.
- PHP experience: 5+ years
- C# experience: 3+ years
- .NET experience: 3+ years
- JavaScript experience: 5+ years
- HTML/CSS experience: 5+ years
- MS SQL Server experience: 5+ years
- Experience in MVC Frameworks
- Experience with OOP principles and programming
- Experience in database query optimization
- Experience in full stack development
- Experience with source control and SDLC process
- Experience with containerisation (Docker)
- Bonus: .NET Frameworks
KPAs:
- Software planning and architecture
- Perform coding to required software standards
- Perform testing on software
- Perform bug fixing
- Create and maintain technical documentation
