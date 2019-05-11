Senior PHP Developer

Our client in the Cape Town area has an opportunity available for a Senior PHP Developer. This is a permanent position.Requirements:

Line management of a team of developers.

PHP experience: 5+ years

C# experience: 3+ years

.NET experience: 3+ years

JavaScript experience: 5+ years

HTML/CSS experience: 5+ years

MS SQL Server experience: 5+ years

Experience in MVC Frameworks

Experience with OOP principles and programming

Experience in database query optimization

Experience in full stack development

Experience with source control and SDLC process

Experience with containerisation (Docker)

Bonus: .NET Frameworks

KPAs:

Software planning and architecture

Perform coding to required software standards

Perform testing on software

Perform bug fixing

Create and maintain technical documentation

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

