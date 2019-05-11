Senior PHP Developer

May 11, 2019

Our client in the Cape Town area has an opportunity available for a Senior PHP Developer. This is a permanent position.Requirements:

  • Line management of a team of developers.
  • PHP experience: 5+ years
  • C# experience: 3+ years
  • .NET experience: 3+ years
  • JavaScript experience: 5+ years
  • HTML/CSS experience: 5+ years
  • MS SQL Server experience: 5+ years
  • Experience in MVC Frameworks
  • Experience with OOP principles and programming
  • Experience in database query optimization
  • Experience in full stack development
  • Experience with source control and SDLC process
  • Experience with containerisation (Docker)
  • Bonus: .NET Frameworks

KPAs:

  • Software planning and architecture
  • Perform coding to required software standards
  • Perform testing on software
  • Perform bug fixing
  • Create and maintain technical documentation

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

