SQL Report Writer- Parklands

Job Type: SQL Report Writer!
Location: Cape Town, Parklands
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
Salary: Up to R60,000 p/m
You’d be working on an exciting new system that has just been launched where the application frameworks need constantly upgraded and maintained. You will be working with SQL as well as .NET.
As an Senior Software Developer, your role will include
- Develop T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic
- Develop regression tests to test T-SQL code
- Perform database performance optimisation
- Perform application support on rotational basis
- Build responsive web pages that provides a good user experience and uses efficient data transfer between front-end, service layer and back-end databases
- Use AngularJS to develop reusable front-end components
Skills required include:
- T-SQL
- SQL Server
- NET
- MVC
- Angular JS
- BootStrap
Non-technical requirements are
- Be a team player
- Have a keen eye for detail
- Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
- Ability to interact with various staff at all levels.
The position offers :
- Flexible hours!
- Medical Aid!
- Holidays!
- Incentives!
- Progression opportunities!
This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!