Fully Fledged Full Stack Developer – Claremont

Job Type: Fully Fledged Full Stack Developer

Location: Cape Town

My client is an ever growing company that are in the technology industry providing solutions within the financial and insurance. Full Stack Developer to be apart of there ever growing team. This client has an environment that is passionate about a tech centred space, where like minded developers are collaborating on innovative products that are supplied to multiple clients in Africa and Europe

Salary: Up to R70,000 P/M

As an Full Stack Developer your role will include

Developing new features and products

Further expanding their knowledge of using new technologies

Problem solving and analysing for production

Performing on project schedules

Utilise different technologies and integration solutions

Project Delivery

Mentoring Intermediate/Junior developers

Education:

Diploma in I.T/ Computer Science/Engineering Degree preferred.

You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C#

ASP.NET

MVC

Angular

JavaScript

HTML

The position offers :

Flexible working hours!

Benefits!

Incentives!

Award winning coffee!

Holidays!

Parking!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

