Axiz to show infosec ecosystem at Cisco Connect

New technologies such as the IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), multi-cloud and big data, are bringing many benefits to today’s enterprises. However, at the same time, their introduction into the IT environment is driving enterprise IT complexity, making it difficult for security teams to monitor and protect the organisation’s most valuable information assets.

“The problem is being exacerbated by the fact that there are dozens upon dozens of categories of security solutions that cover everything from SIEM and netflow monitoring, to data leakage and intrusion prevention,” says Adeshni Rohit, business unit manager for Cisco at Axiz.

Moreover, she says typically these solutions are not aware of each other and don’t work in unison, creating a vast security gap. “What was needed is a cyber security ecosystem made up of solutions that work together to strengthen security.”

She says this is why Axiz began bringing complementary vendors into its stable and building ecosystems with them. “We offer total solutions to our customers, using integrated products, software, services and capabilities.”

It is one of these ecosystems that Axiz will be showcasing at Cisco Connect 2019, to be held from 19 to 21 May at Sun City.

The first eco partner is DataVoice. “DataVoice manages voice, email and chat applications, across the multiple platforms that are deployed in today’s contact centres, back office systems, and service provider environments,” says Rohit. “Its solutions securely record, manage, re-create and analyse voice and multimedia transactions, and can be tailored to enhance communication between businesses and their clients. In addition, they support business processes, helping customers to meet security, legal and governance requirements, while mitigating risk, and optimising workforce productivity to ensure quality customer interactions.”

Next is Nozomi, a company that innovates the use of AI to help the largest industrial facilities around the world ‘see and secure’ their critical industrial control networks. “Nozomi delivers one solution that provides customers with superior operational visibility and threat detection, in addition to simple information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) integration,” adds Rohit.

The third eco partner, Sintrex, is a locally based infrastructure management provider that provides end-to-end IT solutions and services. “Sintrex offers superior operational visibility to help accurately visualise industrial networks, and improve resilience with real-time asset inventory and network monitoring. In addition, it provides advanced threat detection for industrial control systems, enabling industrial organisations to rapidly manage cyber threats and process risks with a solution that correlates multiple, advanced detection techniques. Finally, it enables the central monitoring of hundreds of facilities, with a solution proven to scale across continents and integrate with IT/OT systems,” she says.

The final partner in this security ecosystem is Ixia, a provider of testing, visibility, and security solutions to strengthen applications across both physical and virtual networks. Rohit says Ixia solutions block threats strategically, while still enabling high end-user experiences with real-world security threat assessment and visibility into emerging threats. Moreover, the solutions eliminate dangerous blind spots by enabling end-to-end visibility into physical, virtual, and SDN networks.

“The Axiz stand at Cisco Connect will be showing customers how these solutions can work together to significantly strengthen an organisations security posture. We encourage all our partners to visit us there and chat to one of our experts,” Rohit concludes.