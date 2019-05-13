Disappointing IPO for Uber

Uber went public on Friday (10 May), but failed to live up to expectations.

The initial public offering (IPO) closed at $41.57, which was 7,6% lower than its opening price and valued the company at $76-billion.

Although the IPO has been the biggest in the tech world so far this year, it is well below the $120-billion valuation predicted by the company’s underwriters last year.

The company initially expected its shares to trade between $45 and $50, and priced them at the bottom end of the range. However, they opened at $42, below the IPO price and went down further from there.