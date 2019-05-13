Easier cloud with PrimeFlex for Microsoft Azure Stack

Fujitsu customers are now able to unlock the agility, cost control and fast-paced innovation of cloud computing, even for on-premises workloads, with PrimeFlex for Microsoft Azure Stack.

Available to order now, this latest addition to Fujitsu’s PrimeFlex Integrated Systems portfolio helps businesses easily create robust but flexible hybrid environments to seamlessly manage their core systems.

Organisations constantly strive to find new and better ways to ensure that IT infrastructures can support new demands. Managing data sovereignty, security, compliance and performance constantly add new layers of complexity, as does the need to support modern application development.

Now enterprises are able to take full advantage of the public cloud while keeping key mission-critical systems under their own roof, with the latest addition to Fujitsu’s comprehensive PrimeFlex Integrated System portfolio.

Deep experience in integrating and managing complex hybrid IT estates is underlined by Fujitsu’s status as a Global Systems Integrator for Azure. Fujitsu is further enhancing its comprehensive Azure portfolio with PrimeFlex for Microsoft Azure Stack, which delivers a fully-tested and ready to run combination of the servers, storage, network connectivity and software required to easily deploy Azure services in an on-premises data centre.

PrimeFlex for Microsoft Azure Stack is based on the high-performance and energy-efficient Fujitsu Server Primergy infrastructure, optimized for Microsoft Hyper-V cluster environments. As well as providing excellent performance for virtualization, PRIMERGY servers help drive down total cost of ownership, with reduced power consumption minimizing heat output, reducing power and cooling costs.

Fujitsu provides flexible Microsoft licensing options for cloud services, including pay-as-you-go consumption and capacity models for disconnected scenarios, helping ensure consistent service delivery across both on-premises and public cloud environments. A wide range of options includes Microsoft Azure compatible middleware, the integration of on-premises data backup with Eternus CS appliances, and managed, hybrid and hosting services for Azure.